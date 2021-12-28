PGA, Trump Reach Settlement Over Relocated 2022 PGA Championship

The PGA of America shifted the 2022 PGA Championship away from Trump Bedminster, which prompted a legal dispute with Donald Trump.

Donald Trump is no longer at war with the PGA of America.

In January, the PGA announced that it would relocate its 2022 PGA Championship away from Trump Bedminster in New Jersey following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while Trump was still in office. The PGA eventually settled on Southern Hills in Tulsa, OK, to fill in for Bedminster next spring. It will mark Southern Hills' eighth major championship and fifth PGA.

The Trump Organization entered a legal dispute with the PGA over its cancelled contract, but that disagreement has now been settled, according to the following statement released today:

The PGA of America (“PGA”) and The Trump Organization today announce that they have reached a settlement resolving their ongoing dispute regarding the PGA’s decision to cancel its contract with Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey to host the 2022 PGA Championship.

While the terms of the settlement will remain confidential, representatives from both the PGA and the Trump Organization expressed satisfaction with the agreement.

The PGA of America issued the following statement: “The Trump Organization’s contribution to the golf community is appreciated. We are thankful the company employs hundreds of dedicated PGA Professionals and consistently gives back to the golf community through hosting charitable events and sponsoring junior golf programs. As stated in 2014 when announced, Trump Bedminster is a major championship-worthy golf course and in a portfolio along with some of the finest private and public golf courses anywhere in the world.”

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, echoed this sentiment: “We have great respect for the work of the PGA. Over the past 20+ years, we have enjoyed working with the PGA to deliver to our club members and the public some of the greatest golf experiences anywhere in the world. We look forward to continuing to support the mission of the PGA and its Professionals, who are the best in the golf industry.”

Southern Hills was originally slated to host the PGA again in 2030, but it vacated that spot to move to 2022.

Here is the upcoming calendar of PGA Championship venues