Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

PGA, Trump Reach Settlement Over Relocated 2022 PGA Championship

The PGA of America shifted the 2022 PGA Championship away from Trump Bedminster, which prompted a legal dispute with Donald Trump.
Author:

Donald Trump is no longer at war with the PGA of America.

In January, the PGA announced that it would relocate its 2022 PGA Championship away from Trump Bedminster in New Jersey following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while Trump was still in office. The PGA eventually settled on Southern Hills in Tulsa, OK, to fill in for Bedminster next spring. It will mark Southern Hills' eighth major championship and fifth PGA. 

The Trump Organization entered a legal dispute with the PGA over its cancelled contract, but that disagreement has now been settled, according to the following statement released today:

The PGA of America (“PGA”) and The Trump Organization today announce that they have reached a settlement resolving their ongoing dispute regarding the PGA’s decision to cancel its contract with Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey to host the 2022 PGA Championship.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

While the terms of the settlement will remain confidential, representatives from both the PGA and the Trump Organization expressed satisfaction with the agreement.

The PGA of America issued the following statement: “The Trump Organization’s contribution to the golf community is appreciated. We are thankful the company employs hundreds of dedicated PGA Professionals and consistently gives back to the golf community through hosting charitable events and sponsoring junior golf programs. As stated in 2014 when announced, Trump Bedminster is a major championship-worthy golf course and in a portfolio along with some of the finest private and public golf courses anywhere in the world.”

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, echoed this sentiment: “We have great respect for the work of the PGA. Over the past 20+ years, we have enjoyed working with the PGA to deliver to our club members and the public some of the greatest golf experiences anywhere in the world. We look forward to continuing to support the mission of the PGA and its Professionals, who are the best in the golf industry.”

Southern Hills was originally slated to host the PGA again in 2030, but it vacated that spot to move to 2022. 

Here is the upcoming calendar of PGA Championship venues

  • 2022: Southern Hills
  • 2023: Oak Hill
  • 2024: Valhalla
  • 2025: Quail Hollow
  • 2026: Aronimink
  • 2027: PGA Frisco
  • 2028: Olympic Club
  • 2029: Baltusrol
  • 2030: TBD
  • 2031: Congressional

  • Donald-Trump-Golf
    News

    PGA, Trump Reach Settlement Over Relocated 2022 PGA Championship

    5 minutes ago
    Best Reads-2021-Final
    News

    Morning Read's 'Best Reads of 2021'

    Dec 22, 2021
    american-ryder-cup-fans
    News

    27 Golf Things From 2021 You Might Have Forgotten — But Gary Van Sickle Didn't

    Dec 22, 2021
    The Lost Art of the Short Game Chapter 9
    News

    Unlocking the True Potential of Your Short Game

    Dec 22, 2021
    hideki-matsuyama-dustin-johnson-2021-masters
    News

    2022 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

    Dec 21, 2021
    pga-tour-headquarters-ponte-vedra
    News

    The PGA Tour Is On a Spending Spree and We Know Who's Gonna Get the Bill

    Dec 21, 2021
    Beyond The Clubhouse.jpg
    News

    Gary Williams Talks Jay Bilas' 'Tomahawked' 3-Iron and Tiger Woods

    Dec 21, 2021
    Course of Life Podcast
    Podcasts

    'Course of Life' Celebrates Festivus

    Dec 21, 2021
    Tiger and Charlie Woods hug at the 2021 PNC Championship.
    News

    The Nine Biggest Golf Stories of 2021, Ranked

    Dec 21, 2021