September 19, 2021
Photos: Whistling Straits Is Ready for the Ryder Cup

Here's what the course looks like just ahead of the 2021 Ryder Cup.
The first hole at Whistling Straits, with suites and Lake Michigan in the distance.

The first hole at Whistling Straits.

The grandstands at the first tee were finished in August.

Juan Barrera builds the grandstands around the first tee at Whistling Straits.

The view from the grandstands around the first tee in late August.

The first tee under construction at Whistling Straits this August.

The 18th green at Whistling Straits.

The 18th hole at Whistling Straits.

Ryder Cup teddy bears in the merchandise tent.

Ryder Cup teddy bears in the merchandise tent.

One set of double-deck suites.

One of two two-story hospitality suites available for the Ryder Cup.

The view from the first tee back toward the grandstand.

The first tee at Whistling Straits.

Grandstands next to the 18th green.

Grandstands around the 18th green at Whistling Straits.

The first hole, seen from high above.

Overheard view of the first hole.

The first hole at Whistling Straits.
