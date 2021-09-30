Pink Kicks for a Cancer Cause

October brings a month-long observance of breast cancer awareness, and there is no shortage of brands offering pink-colored shoes to bring the cause to the forefront.

In October, pink signals all things breast cancer awareness and, regardless of the shade — whether its called rosy, blush, salmon, fuchsia, coral, rouge, pastel or flamingo — the goal is to bring special attention to the cause and raise money to provide early detection screening and education.

Wearing pink golf shoes is one way we can show our support. While Sqairz is donating a portion of the sales from its limited-edition pink shoes directly to ACS, we have gathered up a few other examples that are helping push the awareness narrative.

Sqairz

The brand has partnered with the American Cancer Society with its ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign launching two limited-edition men’s and women’s golf shoes with awareness ribbon detail.

Sqairz founder and CEO Robert Winskowicz takes October deeply personal.

“I lost my brother to cancer and I would do anything to prevent this from happening to another family," he said. "Whether it's breast cancer or otherwise, this is a disease that has affected so many. I've really come to understand through my own experiences and the many other families I’ve met that are going through the same thing, what a devastating effect this disease has on families. We are supporting the ACS because so many millions have been positively affected by their great work and the golf community can do so much to spread education, awareness, and help to contribute to a worthy cause.”

That is why a portion of sales from the Sqairz special offerings will be donated directly to ACS.

Both the Freedom model for women and the Speed for men are designed with technology to increase distance, balance, stability and speed. These shoes present a great opportunity for golfers to raise money for a worthy cause while improving their golf game.

The women’s cap-toe Gallivanter shoe is as stylish as it is comfortable. Pink detailing on the spectator toe and heel sections, in addition to hints of blush on the sole of the shoe, show your support of breast cancer awareness year round.

The triple-density foam cushion footbed and fully padded interior require no break-in time, and the shoe is constructed in such a manner to allow airflow to your feet for superior comfort.

Duca del Cosma

The women's Pose golf shoe in whisper pink and navy, along with gold eyelets and laces, will make a statement on and off the course. But don’t let the good looks fool you, the Pose is packed with performance features such as being waterproof, breathable and anti-bacterial.

The leather-topped memory foam insole provides comfort and support, while the Airplay VI outsole keeps a good grip on every surface.

Royal Albartross

The Club Croco pink shoe for men fuses traditional craftsmanship with contemporary styling that adapts to both on- and off-golf course activities. The tonal pink shoe is a little lighter in weight than its counterparts and that enhances all-day comfort.

There is a soft, breathable leather lining, a Vibram Pro golf performance outsole and since this is a limited edition release, the shoe showcases its unique production number in gold embossing.

FootJoy

The Flex XP women’s shoe in mauve pink has an athletic-infused style with waterproof performance mesh that delivers lightweight, all-day comfort and breathability. The outsole is engineered for exceptional traction and stability.

The Performa Sport shape offers a full-rounded toe character — a fuller fit across the forefoot that’s ideal if you have a slightly wider foot, and a narrow fit in the heel with added toe spring.

Adidas

The EQT spikeless golf shoe with screaming pink stripes and nubby detail on a cool grey upper gives a subtle nod to October’s cause. A highlight is that 20 percent of materials used in the upper of this shoe are made with a minimum 50 percent recycled content as part of Adidas’ ambition to end plastic waste.

The EQT combines bounce midsole and boost heel for a lightweight, responsive feel that ensures comfort and an easy transition from final putt to post-round errand running.

For more information on ways to support cancer awareness, go to nationalbreastcancer.org and cancer.org.