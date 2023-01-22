This Wholesome Accessory on Rickie Fowler’s Bag Is Also a Huge Flex

Rickie Fowler is sporting an adorable accessory on his golf bag at The American Express as a nod to his one-year-old daughter’s future success on the course.

Fowler—who is making his first PGA Tour start of the calendar year—and his wife Allison Stokke had their first child, Maya, in November of 2021. Maya might be just an infant, but on Saturday, it became evident that Fowler has high hopes for his daughter when it comes to the sport he’s dedicated his life to.

During the third round of The American Express, Golf Channel’s broadcast showed a short clip of Fowler’s golf bag, and hanging off of it was an American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) name tag.

The AJGA is widely known as the most prestigious junior golf tour in the country, and it’s where most of the world’s top professional golfers—including Fowler himself—got their start.

The tour gives all of its players a custom-made bag tags to clip onto their clubs, so that during tournaments, college golf coaches on scouting trips can easily identify each players’s graduation year. The tags are known in the junior golf community as a marker of a great player.

The AJGA tag on Fowler’s bag read: “2040: Maya Fowler.”

The clever accessory is both extremely adorable and a huge flex on Fowler’s part.