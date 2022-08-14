Skip to main content

Rookie Ewen Ferguson Wins for Second Time on DP World Tour

The Scotsman completed a wire-to-wire victory with a 1-under 69 in the final round.

BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland — Ewen Ferguson of Scotland captured the second title of his rookie season on the DP World Tour by winning the ISPS Handa World Invitational by three shots on Sunday.

Ferguson closed with a 1-under 69 to complete a wire-to-wire victory at Galgorm Castle, adding to his win at the Qatar Masters in March. He finished 12 under for the tournament.

Connor Syme and Borja Virto were tied for second place after closing rounds of 68.

The 26-year-old Ferguson took a three-shot lead into the final round but was reeled in by England’s Richard Mansell, who covered his first 10 holes in 5 under to tie for the lead.

Ferguson responded with his third birdie of the day at No. 10 and parred his way home, while Mansell dropped shots on three of the last four holes.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Virto closed within a shot thanks to five birdies in seven holes around the turn but a bogey at No. 14 all but ended his title challenge.

“It feels unbelievable, just can’t believe how calm I was out there,” the No. 211-ranked Ferguson said.

Ferguson said he banned his mother and father from coming to watch because the last tournament they attended “didn’t go so well.”

“My dad’s probably at the club buying the full club drinks,” he said. “My whole family’s life revolves around me playing golf. Their happiness seems like it’s all about me and my golf. It’s been a good year and obviously you get times where it doesn’t go so well so I think you really need to appreciate times when you’re picking up trophies.”

In the women’s event, played on the same courses from different tees, Maja Stark of Sweden won for her third victory this year on the Ladies European Tour. With the tournament co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour, Stark gained access to join the LPGA.

Ewen Ferguson is pictured at the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational.
News

Rookie Ewen Ferguson Wins for Second Time on DP World Tour

By Associated Press21 seconds ago
Jennifer Kupcho (center) jumps in to Poppies Pond with her husband Jay Monahan (right) and her caddie David Eller after winning the Chevron Championship.
News

The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff5 minutes ago
Maja Stark of Sweden is pictured at the 2022 U.S. Women's Open.
News

Sweden's Maja Stark Wins ISPS Handa World Invitational, Earning LPGA Access

By Associated Press6 minutes ago
Cam-Smith-Gear
News

Cameron Smith Assessed a Two-Shot Penalty Prior to Final Round at FedEx St. Jude

By Bob Harig17 minutes ago
spaun st jude
News

J.J. Spaun Eyes Victory; Cameron Smith Has World No. 1 in His Sights at FedEx St. Jude

By Associated Press19 hours ago
from-the-inbox-logo
News

Morning Read Mailbag: Major Money, Playoff Time and Remembering Vin Scully

By Morning Read StaffAug 12, 2022
Si Woo Kim is pictured during the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
News

Si Woo Kim, J.J. Spaun Lead Early in Playoff Opener, Rickie Fowler Looks for Big Move

By Associated PressAug 11, 2022
Hi-Toe 3 Lifestyle 2
Gear

TaylorMade's Hi-Toe 3 Wedge Design Is Multifaceted

By Mike PurkeyAug 11, 2022
Show Stopper-PGAShow 22 - clockwise DrinkTanks, Robert Graham, Oar Alps
Gear

Vegas Show Review: 9 Showstoppers Worthy of a Look

By Janice FergusonAug 11, 2022