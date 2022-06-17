Rory McIlroy Is One Shot Back With the Mindset That It Feels Like the First Time

Rory's last major was eight years ago, as he well knows, so he's not so much leaning on experience as he is on a strong game right now at the U.S. Open.

Rory McIlroy shot 69 on Friday which included a double bogey at the 3rd hole that could have been far worse. Peter Casey/USA Today

BROOKLINE, Mass. – The experience he has in winning majors is seemingly invaluable until you consider how long it has been since Rory McIlroy hoisted such hardware.

For example, one of the guys he’s chasing on the U.S. Open leaderboard was still in high school when McIlroy claimed the 2014 PGA Championship, his second major in a row that summer and fourth overall.

Collin Morikawa, 25, who is tied for the U.S. Open lead, has claimed two major titles in his brief career.

So while that major experience is nice for McIlroy, it was also a long while ago.

“I think I have to go out with the mindset this week that I'm going to try to win my first again,’’ McIlroy said after a 69 at The Country Club left him one shot behind Morikawa and Joel Dahmen. “I think I'm playing as good a golf as I've played in a long time.

“I have a lot of experience. Yes, I've won major championships and other big events, but just because I've done that, it doesn't mean that I'll hit better golf shots or I'll hit better putts.

“I'm in a good place. I'm really happy with where my game is at, and I think that's the most important thing.’’

McIlroy appeared far from happy after missing the 3rd green to the right with his second shot, leaving him in a nearly impossible position that could have resulted in a huge number.

Unable to power his club through the grass, McIlroy could barely move the ball with his first two attempts, and blasted it onto the green, some 25 feet away. He holed the putt for a double-bogey 6.

“I got it in in the least amount of strokes possible on that hole after what happened,’’ he said. “I made two bad swings today. I made a bad swing on the second shot on 3, and I made a bad swing on the tee shot on 10 and limited the damage as much as I could. Those two holes cost me three shots.

“But I stayed patient, and I knew I was going to give myself chances if I just hit the ball the way I have been hitting it. Today was a really good example of just having a good attitude.’’

The bogey on the 10th was McIlroy’s last of the day, as he played the final eight holes in 3 under par. He birdied the 12th, 14th and 17th holes to get to 136, 4 under par.

McIlroy is tied for third with defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, Hayden Buckley, Beau Hossler and Aaron Wise. Another shot back is Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, which means the top three in the world and four of the top seven are among the first 12 spots.

“It’s why we play,’’ McIlroy said. "I sort of said it after Canada last week when I was with JT and Tony.

“You want to go up against the best to try to bring the best out of yourself. And to see Collin and Jon and Scottie and Sam (Burns, who is tied for 13th) up there and whoever else, that's what major championship golf is all about. That's what competition is all about.

“I certainly don't want it to be easy. I want guys to go out and shoot 65 so I have to go and shoot 64. That's competition, and that's at the heart of this game. I'm excited to be in that mix going into the weekend.’’