Phil Mickelson Shoots 73 Friday at U.S. Open, Ending a Chaotic Couple Weeks

The 52-year-old played the LIV Golf opener outside London and then the U.S. Open, with poor results and plenty of criticism over the two weeks.

Phil Mickelson finished near the bottom of the leaderboard at the U.S. Open. His next event will be a LIV Golf tournament in two weeks in Portland, Oregon. Aaron Doster/USA Today

BROOKLINE, Mass. — At age 52, it is probably a lot to ask for Phil Mickelson to be competitive at the U.S. Open.

He had not finished better than a tie for 28th in his previous eight appearances, twice missing the cut. It is the only major championship he has not won in his Hall of Fame career, and while he has six runner-up finishes, that does not necessarily portend success for someone at this stage.

Then throw in the tumultuous last four-plus months and his jump to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, and Mickelson didn’t figure to have much of a chance at The Country Club this week.

Although he did make two birdies during Friday’s second round, his score of 73 was nowhere near close to being enough to make the 36-hole cut after a first-round 78.

At 11 over par, he was packing his courtesy car in the early afternoon, a fairly chaotic two weeks complete.

“I enjoyed getting back out there," Mickelson said in brief comments in the parking lot to to SI.com, Golfweek and the New York Post. "The thing I enjoyed the most was playing such a historic golf course, and having it set up so remarkably well. I thought the USGA did an amazing job, and it really showcased this historic place."

That is high praise from Mickelson, given his sometimes tenuous relationship with the USGA, from course setups to equipment issues.

But Mickelson has bigger obstacles now, and whether he’ll ever play in another U.S. Open might be on the list.

His move to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf has been highly controversial, with plenty of fodder on both sides of the issue.

Mickelson and several of his peers who joined the upstart league for enormous appearances fees have been criticized for taking money from a regime known for its human rights abuses as well as for turning their backs on the PGA Tour, where their legacies have been built.

They have also been cheered by those who see no problem with competition, and believe golfers should play where they want.

Mickelson came straight to Boston from London to play in his first major championship this year, having skipped the Masters and the PGA Championship due to his self-imposed exile in the wake of negative comments about the PGA Tour and the Saudis.

Having shot 10 over par for three rounds at last week’s LIV event, it appeared Mickelson was well removed from being competitive.

“I thought I was a little more prepared than I was," he said. "I’m pretty motivated to get back to work."

Mickelson hit just six fairways and only six greens. He lamented his putting but said “Actually ... I feel I’m certainly playing better than I’m scoring and I’ll forward to working on it.

“The U.S. Open is the ultimate test and you don’t really know where your game is until you get tested. I thought I was a little bit closer than I was, but I really struggled putting.’’

Next up for Mickelson is the second LIV event, scheduled for June 30-July 2 at Pumpkin Ridge outside of Portland, Oregon.

It will be the first LIV tournament played in the United States, and those who are participating have already been told that they have been suspended from the PGA Tour. Mickelson believes his lifetime membership should supersede that, an argument that could one day find its way to court.

Following that tournament, Mickelson will head to the British Open at St. Andrews.