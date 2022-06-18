Sergio Garcia Leads Large LIV Contingent Missing the Cut at U.S. Open

Eleven of the 15 players affiliated with LIV Golf are heading home, along with a pair of world top-10 players in Cam Smith and Viktor Hovland.

Sergio Garcia missed the cut by one shot at the U.S. Open, one of 11 LIV Golf players failing to make the weekend. John David Mercer/USA Today

BROOKLINE, Mass. — The upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series has been a major subplot of the season's third major, with 15 of its affiliated players in the field this week at the U.S. Open.

Eleven of the 15 missed the cut.

Sergio Garcia and James Piot both finished 4 over par, one shot off the 3 over cut line. Garcia nearly played himself into the weekend, following a first-round 74 with a Friday 70, while Piot played himself out with rounds of 69-75.

Talor Gooch, the world No. 36, finished two shots back of the cut at 5 over, as did fellow LIV Golf players Kevin Na and Branden Grace. A total of 64 players made the weekend, and 3 over is within eight shots of the lead shared by Joel Dahmen and Collin Morikawa.

Other notables missing the cut at The Country Club included past U.S. Open champions Webb Simpson and Jim Furyk, both by a shot. Billy Horschel, a winner two weeks ago at the Memorial Tournament, is also going home early at 4 over. World top-10 players Cam Smith (6 over) and Viktor Hovland (7 over) had poor showings and are done.

Cameron Young missed the cut by one, falling short after a furious rally late Friday. After a quadruple-bogey 8 on the par-4 3rd hole and a bogey on the 4th (he started on No. 10), Young went birdie-ace-birdie-birdie. But as it turned out he needed one more birdie on his last hole, and he made par.

Phil Mickelson, one of LIV Golf's headliners, shot 78-73 and missed the cut by eight shots.

"I enjoyed the week," Mickelson said Friday. "Wish I had played better."

Others from the upstart tour going home are Sam Horsfield, Jinichiro Kozuma, Jediah Morgan, Shaun Norris and Louis Oosthuizen.

So who from LIV Golf made the weekend? Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed are T31 at 1 over par, and Bryson DeChambeau and Richard Bland are 2 over par.