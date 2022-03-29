Skip to main content

Rory McIlroy is Runaway Favorite at Valero, But Not the Best Bet

Breaking down sleepers, fades and best bets in this week's Valero Texas Open.

Twenty-two players in this week's Valero Texas Open also have a tee time at Augusta National next week. The headliner is Rory McIlroy, who added this event to tune up for Augusta. He's the odds-on favorite, but is he the smart bet?

In this new episode of Gaming Golf, Rotowire contributor and high-stakes fantasy gamer Scott Jenstad says Rory is worth his high price in daily fantasy, because he's so far ahead of the rest of this field. Morning Read's Jeff Ritter likes Rory, but says there are other high-tier players from which to build a roster. He likes Corey Conners and Maverick McNealy, who appears to be on the rise but does not yet have a spot in the Masters field. Ritter likes choosing players this week who are desperate for a Masters invite. 

From the mid-tier, Jenstad is on Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk. Ritter likes Jason Day and Rasmus Hojgaard, who quietly had a nice event last week and could be building momentum.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

For sleepers, Jenstad is taking Matthew NeSmith, while Ritter eyes Austin Smotherman.

Picks to Win 2022 Valero Texas Open in One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools, you can only pick the same player once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' selections this week:

Scott Jenstad: Gary Woodland
Jeff Ritter: Maverick McNealy
Jeff Erickson: Gary Woodland

Watch the video episode above, and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more new episodes of Gaming Golf coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

Tags
terms:
Valero SleepersValero Best Bets2022 Valero Texas Open

Gaming-Golf-Valero
News

Rory McIlroy is Runaway Favorite at Valero, But Not the Best Bet

By Jeff Ritter, Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad2 minutes ago
Fred Couples | 1992 Masters
News

Thirty Years Later, Fred Couples' Green Jacket Win Still Resonates

By John Hawkins2 hours ago
Course of Life
News

Listen: McIlroy, DeChambeau Add Sizzle to This Week's PGA Tour Stop in San Antonio

By Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell3 hours ago
Tiger Woods
News

BREAKING: Tiger Woods Arrives at Augusta National as Masters Speculation Swirls

By Bob Harig5 hours ago
David Chapman, Buddy Whitfield and David Whitfield from the 2007 Masters.
News

A Masters Family: North Carolina's Whitfields and a Half-Century of Stories

By Ward Clayton8 hours ago
Scotty Cameron Phantom X
News

Scotty Cameron's 'greatest hits'; Why Stan Smith Is No Longer Pale; and TaylorMade's Stripe is an Easter Hit

By Stuart Hall8 hours ago
Beyond The Clubhouse.jpg
News

Listen: One Year After Surprise Runner-up, Will Zalatoris is Ready for Second Crack at Augusta National

By Garrett Johnston23 hours ago
UNLV | Aaron Jarvis
News

From the Cayman Islands to Augusta National, Meet the Most Improbable Participant in the 2022 Masters

By Bob HarigMar 28, 2022
Dottie Pepper is CBS' on-course reporter at the Masters.
News

Q&A: CBS' Dottie Pepper on Making History, Tracking Seve and Winning Types

By Gary Van SickleMar 28, 2022