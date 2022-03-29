Rory McIlroy is Runaway Favorite at Valero, But Not the Best Bet

Twenty-two players in this week's Valero Texas Open also have a tee time at Augusta National next week. The headliner is Rory McIlroy, who added this event to tune up for Augusta. He's the odds-on favorite, but is he the smart bet?

In this new episode of Gaming Golf, Rotowire contributor and high-stakes fantasy gamer Scott Jenstad says Rory is worth his high price in daily fantasy, because he's so far ahead of the rest of this field. Morning Read's Jeff Ritter likes Rory, but says there are other high-tier players from which to build a roster. He likes Corey Conners and Maverick McNealy, who appears to be on the rise but does not yet have a spot in the Masters field. Ritter likes choosing players this week who are desperate for a Masters invite.

From the mid-tier, Jenstad is on Gary Woodland and Chris Kirk. Ritter likes Jason Day and Rasmus Hojgaard, who quietly had a nice event last week and could be building momentum.

For sleepers, Jenstad is taking Matthew NeSmith, while Ritter eyes Austin Smotherman.

Picks to Win 2022 Valero Texas Open in One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools, you can only pick the same player once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' selections this week:

Scott Jenstad: Gary Woodland

Jeff Ritter: Maverick McNealy

Jeff Erickson: Gary Woodland

Watch the video episode above, and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more new episodes of Gaming Golf coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.