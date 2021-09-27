Steve Stricker's Low-Key Style Was a Perfect Fit

Ann Liguori talks with Alex Miceli about the significance of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team's record-breaking 19-9 win over the European Team and whether he thinks Steve Stricker will captain the U.S. Ryder Cup team in Rome in 2023.
More highlights from this episode:
- Will Padraig Harrington captain the team again?
- The strong play by the Ryder Cup rookies
- If the Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau feud is over
- Rory McIlroy's struggles
- Which Ryder Cup, of all the Ryder Cups he has covered, was his favorite?
