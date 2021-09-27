September 27, 2021
Publish date:

Steve Stricker's Low-Key Style Was a Perfect Fit

Ann Liguori welcomes Morning Read's Alex Miceli moments after the USA won the Ryder Cup to break down the scope of the victory, Steve Stricker's management style and if captain Stricker might be back.
Author:

Ann Liguori talks with Alex Miceli about the significance of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team's record-breaking 19-9 win over the European Team and whether he thinks Steve Stricker will captain the U.S. Ryder Cup team in Rome in 2023.

More highlights from this episode:

  • Will Padraig Harrington captain the team again?
  • The strong play by the Ryder Cup rookies
  • If the Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau feud is over
  •  Rory McIlroy's struggles
  • Which Ryder Cup, of all the Ryder Cups he has covered, was his favorite?

More Ryder Cup Coverage on Morning Read

- Parting Shots from a Ryder Cup Where U.S. was Always Two Steps Ahead
- 5 Mistakes Europe Made That Left Them Shorthanded
- Dishing Out Grades for Every Player's Performance
- Video: What Made This U.S. Team So Good?
- American Red Wave Washed Over Europe
- Rory Swears in Emotional Interview, Apologizes
- DJ is First American to go 5-0 Since 1979
- US Wins Back Cup in Dominant Fashion
- Readers Sound Off on Brooks Koepka's Cursing

Ann LiguoriAlex MiceliSteve Stricker

Live-From-Ryder-Cup-Podcast
