Steve Stricker's Low-Key Style Was a Perfect Fit

Ann Liguori talks with Alex Miceli about the significance of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team's record-breaking 19-9 win over the European Team and whether he thinks Steve Stricker will captain the U.S. Ryder Cup team in Rome in 2023.

More highlights from this episode:

Will Padraig Harrington captain the team again?

The strong play by the Ryder Cup rookies

If the Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau feud is over

Rory McIlroy's struggles

Which Ryder Cup, of all the Ryder Cups he has covered, was his favorite?

