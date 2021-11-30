Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Suzann Pettersen to Captain European Team at 2023 Solheim Cup

The next Solheim Cup will be played at Finca Cortesín in Andalucía from Sept. 18-24, 2023.
FINCA CORTESIN, Spain (AP) — Suzann Pettersen, who won the Solheim Cup for Europe in 2019 with the last shot of her career, will captain the team four years later for its second straight title defense.

The Norwegian’s 7-foot putt for birdie at the final hole at Gleneagles saw Europe reclaim the biggest prize in women’s team golf and she retired immediately afterward.

Pettersen was vice captain when the Europeans retained the title at the Inverness Club in Ohio in September, also under Catriona Matthew, and now she has taken over as captain.

“This is the biggest honor of my career,” Pettersen said.

The next edition of the Solheim Cup will be played at Finca Cortesín in Andalucía from Sept. 18-24, 2023.

