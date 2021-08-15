Sports Illustrated home
Texas Golf Hall of Fame Welcomes Latest Class In Ben Hogan's Hometown

Latest additions to hall include Shady Oaks pro Mike Wright, Angela Stanford, Hank Kuehne, Dow Finsterwald, Jr., and Verne Lundquist.
Author:

The Texas Golf Hall of Fame honored its latest class Aug. 9 in Fort Worth, the legendary Ben Hogan's longtime hometown.

“I have been fortunate so many times in my career, but the biggest break I ever received was Ben Hogan taking a liking to me,” said inductee Mike Wright, who served as Hogan’s home course head professional for more than 30 years at Shady Oaks Country Club in Fort Worth.

In addition to Wright, the other members of the class are LPGA veteran Angela Stanford, former US Amateur champion Hank Kuehne, Colonial Country Club longtime head pro Dow Finsterwald, Jr. and CBS Announcer Verne Lundquist.

Hogan was part of the first class of the TGHOF in 1978 along with boyhood friend and Fort Worth native Byron Nelson.

