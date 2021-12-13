The Eight Most Stylish Tour Pros of 2021

Morning Read fashion expert Janice Ferguson breaks down some of the most well-dressed PGA and LPGA Tour pros of the year.

Fashion and style may be the last things on our minds while heading out for a round of golf. We’re probably more mindful, and concerned, about hooks, slices and missing three-foot putts. But whether we realize it or not, being comfortable and confident both with our swing and our swagger can actually be beneficial to our game. The expression, "Look good, feel good, play good,” didn’t come about without having some merit.

There is however, a well defined distinction between fashion and style. Fashion is the clothes, style is the wearer. Fashion comes and goes, style is forever. Fashion changes, style evolves.

Translate that to professional golf — which has the unusual position of being a sport without uniforms — and we think you’ll agree the inaugural list of Most Stylish Tour Pros of 2021 are as diverse as their golf swings, yet they are all proof it’s not what you wear but how you wear it.

Since style is an expression of individualism, we asked each pro to describe their own sense of style, if they have a go-to look, and who, if any, do they consider to be a style icon.

Here are the top eight, in their own words:

Erik van Rooyen

Erik van Rooyen. Greyson

Age: 31

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Apparel brand: Greyson Clothiers

“My style depends on the mood I am in and where I am headed. If I am going to a Foo Fighters Concert, my style is going to be more rock and roll. I love a good punk rock leather jacket with black jeans.

"But on the golf course, someone I have always looked up to is Adam Scott. I think he is incredibly well put together. He always looks neat and tidy. He has the sense of style where he looks fantastic on the golf course but he could also be going to a nice dinner with sponsors or friends.

"If I had to describe my style, it is smart but with an edge. That’s why the joggers suit me perfectly. They look smart and give an edge to my look. I enjoy a clean look but like to be different from the everyday golfer.”

Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson. Puma

Age: 26

Height: 6-0

Apparel brand: Puma

“My style is more on the causal, relaxed side. While I enjoy getting dressed up to go out with my friends here and there, I also love hanging out in my Puma gym clothes and sweats.

"When it comes to my style on the course, I prefer a clean look. I’ve always thought Adam Scott had great style on the PGA Tour, and I think Puma Golf outfits their guys pretty well, to be honest.”

Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa. Adidas

Age:24

Height: 5-9

Apparel brand: Adidas

“I’ve been interested in style and fashion my whole life, so it’s something I’m definitely thinking about both on and off the course.

"For me, style is a form of expression and can represent confidence, the latter obviously being so important for us as golfers when we compete. I love working with adidas because they have so many versatile pieces to choose from.

"Off the course I’m certainly more relaxed when it comes to what I’ll wear, but I also enjoy getting dressed up to go out. On the course, what I wear is very thought-out because I want to feel good and be able to perform, which is another area that adidas does so well. They have great styles to choose from and they pack so much innovation into each piece so that I can perform my best.”

Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris. Footjoy

Age: 25

Height: 6-2

Apparel brand: FootJoy

“I like to have a modern classic look with clothes that could be worn in any generation, but the fit is current. I’m a pretty slim guy so athletic fit clothing fits me best. I always like to add a touch of fun with each outfit like blue winged tipped shoes or a fun azalea cocktail shirt.

"FootJoy has been an awesome partner for me. They have so many different styles and color ways so I can dress the way I want and always keep the look fresh.”

Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel. Ralph Lauren

Age: 34

Height: 6-0

Apparel brand: Ralph Lauren

“My long-time partner Ralph Lauren knows exactly what I like to wear. I like to keep it classic and love colors. Their pieces are always designed and created with the most advanced, high-quality fabrics and that are super lightweight, enhancing my comfort, performance and, of course, style on the course.”

Danielle Kang

Danielle Kang Adidas

Age: 29

Height: 5-6

Apparel brand: Adidas

“My sense of style really comes down to me truly being able to feel like myself in what I’m wearing. Adidas has so many options for this, which is why I love what they keep putting together every season. I can wear joggers and a hoodie, or wear shorts with long sleeves — all look great and allow me to be me.”

Abraham Ancer

Abraham Ancer. Black Quail

Age: 30

Height: 5-7

Apparel brand: Black Quail

“I would describe my style on the golf course as a mix of trendy but traditional. I like wearing the bright colors and prints that stand out, and also love to mix in our Black Quail Wharton pique polos. They have a very clean and classy look.

"My favorite non-weekend look is definitely a nice pair of jeans, clean black tee and some white sneakers. I always admired Arnold Palmer’s style. He was always dressed really clean but not too crazy if that makes sense.”

Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda. J. Lindeberg

Age: 23

Height: 5-10

Apparel brand: J. Lindeberg

“I try to incorporate a combination of style and function into what I wear. As an athlete competing on tour, my apparel needs to be comfortable and perform well in a variety of climates, as well as when I’m swinging a club. At the same time, I want to look fashionable and athletic. I don’t have any specific golf icons; I just try to be myself and wear things that work well for me.”