These Players Look Like Good Bets in Depleted Honda Classic Field

With only a handful of top players set to kick off the Florida Swing, a few names stand out. Our hosts break it down, including best bets, sleepers and one-and-done picks.

The Florida Swing kicks off this week with the Honda Classic, which shifts its spot on the calendar to the first event of the swing, rather than the last. Still, most top players have elected to skip this week, setting up an interesting event for betting and daily fantasy.

Among the top tier of players, Rotowire contributor and high-stakes fantasy player Scott Jenstad likes Daniel Berger and Tommy Fleetwood. Morning Read's Jeff Ritter is eyeing Brooks Koepka and Billy Horschel. But both hosts agree that Sungjae Im deserves to the be the favorite in the event.

Moving down a tier in daily fantasy, Jenstad is buying Keith Mitchell and Russell Knox, while Ritter agrees that Mitchell looks like a sneaky strong pick, and also likes Aaron Wise and Gary Woodland.

For sleepers, Rotowire's Jeff Erickson is jumping in on Nicolai Hojgaard, who at age 20, is already among the top 70 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, thanks to his success on the DP World Tour. Both Ritter and Jenstad like Austin Smotherman as a discount pick. 

Honda Classic Picks to Win for One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools, you can only use the same player once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks to win this week:

Scott Jenstad: Tommy Fleetwood
Jeff Ritter: Billy Horschel
Jeff Erickson: Keith Mitchell (after initially choosing Daniel Berger)

Watch a video of the show above, and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more new episodes of Gaming Golf on the Morning Read Podcast Network. 

