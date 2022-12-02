Three Well-Known Courses in Mix for Hosting 2028 Solheim Cup

The biennial women's event could play at Oak Hill, Valhalla or Whistling Straits in 2028, all venues with major championship pedigrees.

The 2028 Solheim Cup is far down the road, but the LPGA has been working diligently toward finding a venue for the fall event with at least three well-known venues in the mix.

Oak Hill Country Club, Valhalla Golf Club and Whistling Straits are part of a short list from which the LPGA hopes to name the 21st Solheim Cup venue.

Wisconsin's Whistling Straits hosted the sold-out 2022 Ryder Cup. Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

“While we are in process of vetting potential 2028 Solheim Cup venues, we have not narrowed it down to three finalists,” said a spokesman for the LPGA Tour. “We are actively speaking with more than three venues and are not in the finalist phase.”

Oak Hill, located outside of Rochester, N.Y., is the home of the 2023 PGA Championship and has hosted a total of 12 significant events including the 1995 Ryder Cup that was won by Europe.

The East Course, an original Donald Ross design, recently went through a complete restoration project by Andrew Green in 2019.

Valhalla Golf Club was designed by Jack Nicklaus and opened in 1986, and is scheduled to host the PGA Championship for the fourth time in 2024. The Louisville, Kentucky, club also hosted the 2008 Ryder Cup where Paul Azinger led the Americans to a win.

Whistling Straits hosted the last Ryder Cup in the United States, a 19-9 win by a U.S. team in 2021 that was arguably the best over the last 30 years.

Having hosted three PGA Championships and a U.S. Senior Open, the Pete Dye design on the shores of Lake Michigan would be the closest venue to a European links-style course.

Future venues for the Solheim Cup include Finca Cortesin Golf Club on the Costa de Sol in Spain (2023), Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Northern Virginia (2024) and Bernardus Golf in Cormvoirt, Netherlands (2026). The Solheim Cup will begin playing in even-number years in 2024 as the Ryder Cup moved to an odd-number year schedule after a COVID-19 pandemic-related postponement in 2020.

The LPGA hopes to announce a decision for the 2028 venue before the 2023 Solheim Cup.