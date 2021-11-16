Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Tiger Woods Spotted Walking Without Crutches Into Los Angeles Hotel

This is the second time Woods has been seen in public without crutches since his single-car accident in February
Author:

It's been a year since we saw Tiger Woods in the 2020 Masters — his last official competitive round — and about nine months since he was hospitalized after a high-speed, single-vehicle traffic accident outside Los Angeles.

The latest unofficial sighting comes from celebrity news site TMZ, which aquired video of Woods slowly walking into a Los Angeles hotel Sunday night:

Woods is masked, wearing a backpack and is accompanied by a woman, also masked.

There is no official word why he's in California, though this week marks the 25th anniversary of the Tiger Woods Foundation, which his account tweeted about Monday:

This is the second time recently Woods has been seen without crutches. He was spotted with his son at a junior golf event last month:

The next time we see Tiger on a golf course could be next month at his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5. The invite-only tournament, cancelled in 2020 by the pandemic, expanded to 20 players for this year. Some of the world's top-ranked players have committed to play in the no-cut event including Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay.

