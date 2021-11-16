Tiger Woods Spotted Walking Without Crutches Into Los Angeles Hotel

This is the second time Woods has been seen in public without crutches since his single-car accident in February

It's been a year since we saw Tiger Woods in the 2020 Masters — his last official competitive round — and about nine months since he was hospitalized after a high-speed, single-vehicle traffic accident outside Los Angeles.

The latest unofficial sighting comes from celebrity news site TMZ, which aquired video of Woods slowly walking into a Los Angeles hotel Sunday night:

Woods is masked, wearing a backpack and is accompanied by a woman, also masked.

There is no official word why he's in California, though this week marks the 25th anniversary of the Tiger Woods Foundation, which his account tweeted about Monday:

This is the second time recently Woods has been seen without crutches. He was spotted with his son at a junior golf event last month:

The next time we see Tiger on a golf course could be next month at his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5. The invite-only tournament, cancelled in 2020 by the pandemic, expanded to 20 players for this year. Some of the world's top-ranked players have committed to play in the no-cut event including Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Cantlay.