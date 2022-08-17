Golf on TV: How to Watch the BMW Championship and Other Pro Tours

PGA Tour: BMW Championship

Site: Wilmington, Delaware.

Course: Wilmington CC (South). Yardage: 7,534. Par: 71.

Prize money: $15 million. Winner’s share: $2.7 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Patrick Cantlay.

FedEx Cup leader: Will Zalatoris.

Last week: Will Zalatoris won the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Notes: The top 70 in the FedEx Cup are eligible for the BMW Championship. The top 30 after this week move on to the Tour Championship in Atlanta to play for the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize. ... Cameron Smith at No. 3 has withdrawn with a sore hip. With Tommy Fleetwood also not playing (personal reasons), that leaves the field at 68 players. ... Scottie Scheffler had been leading the FedEx Cup for the last five months until Will Zalatoris took over by winning the first playoff event. ... Cameron Young is among four PGA Tour rookies currently inside the top 30. The others are Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala and Davis Riley. ... Just getting to the BMW Championship gets players into invitational events and elevated tournaments at Riviera, Bay Hill and Muirfield Village. ... The last big tournament in Wilmington was the LPGA Championship, last played at DuPont Country Club in 2004. ... President Joe Biden is a member at Wilmington Country Club. ... Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar have made it to the BMW Championship 12 times in the 16 years of the FedEx Cup. ... Lucas Glover made the biggest jump, going from No. 121 to No. 34 with his tie for third in the first playoff event. ... Patrick Cantlay won last year at Caves Valley outside Baltimore.

Next week: Tour Championship.

United States Golf Association: U.S. Amateur

Site: Paramus, New Jersey.

Course: Ridgewood CC. Yardage: 7,487. Par: 71.

Television: Wednesday, 3-4 p.m. (Peacock), 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to noon (Peacock), noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: James Piot.

Last year: Piot rallied from 3 down with nine holes to play at Oakmont and defeated Austin Greaser, 2 and 1. Piot turned pro after the Masters and signed up with Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

Notes: Ridgewood hosted the 1935 Ryder Cup, the Senior U.S. Open and Senior PGA Championship, an LPGA Tour event in 1981 and was the first playoff event of the FedEx Cup four times, most recently in 2018. ... The winner gets in the Masters and the British Open if he stays an amateur, and the U.S. Open even if he turns pro. ... The top 64 players from 36-hole qualifying at Ridgewood and Arcola Country Club advance to match play. The championship match is over 36 holes. ... Carson Herron makes his U.S. Amateur debut. His father, four-time PGA Tour winner Tim Herron, grandfather (Carson) and great-grandfather (also Carson) previously played in the championship. ... The youngest qualifier is 15-year-old Ratchanon Chantananuwat. He won an Asian Tour event earlier this year. ... Stewart Hagestad is making his 14th appearance in the U.S. Amateur. ... Ludvig Aberg is the No. 1 player in the men’s amateur world ranking.

Next year: Cherry Hills.

DP World Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters

Site: Prague, Czech Republic.

Course: Albatross Golf Resort. Yardage: 7,468. Par: 72.

Prize money: 1.75 million euros. Winner’s share: 291,667 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Johannes Veerman.

DP World Tour points leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Ewen Ferguson won the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Notes: Thomas Pieters is the only player from the top 50 in the world who is playing. ... Ian Poulter is in the field. Poulter was among three players who joined Saudi-funded LIV Golf and won a temporary stay to keep playing European tour events. He also played in the Scottish Open and missed the cut. ... Another LIV Golf player, Laurie Canter, also is in the field. ... Johannes Veerman was the second American to win the Czech Masters since it began in 2014. The other was Paul Peterson in 2016. ... Pieters is a two-time winner of the Czech Masters. He needed to win in 2016 to qualify for his first Ryder Cup. He finished second but then won the next week in Denmark and was a top captain’s pick for Hazeltine. ... Eddie Pepperell has a runner-up finish among his top-20 performances in his last three starts. Before that he had missed the cut in nine of his 12 tournaments to start the year.

Next week: Omega European Masters.

PGA Tour Champions: Dick's Sporting Goods Open

Site: Endicott, New York.

Course: En-Joie GC. Yardage: 6,994. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.1 million. Winner’s share: $315,000.

Television: Friday, 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: Cameron Beckman.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Last week: Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Boeing Classic.

Notes: Miguel Angel Jimenez won for the third time on the PGA Tour Champions, tied for most this year with Steven Alker and Jerry Kelly. Jimenez moved to No. 3 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. ... Among active players on the PGA Tour Champions, Bernard Langer has 43 wins. The next three behind him (Jay Haas, Fred Couples and Jimenez) have combined for 44 victories. ... David McKenzie got into the Boeing Classic as the third alternate and finished runner-up. That gets him into the field at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. It matched his best finish on tour. ... Jimenez now has multiple wins in each of his last four seasons on the PGA Tour Champions. He only won once in each of his first four seasons. ... En-Joie Golf Club previously hosted the B.C. Open on the PGA Tour until 2006 when it became a PGA Tour Champions tournament. ... John Daly won the B.C. Open in 1992, the year after he won the PGA Championship at Crooked Stick.

Next week: The Ally Challenge.

Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open

Site: Boise, Idaho.

Course: Hillcrest CC. Yardage: 6,880. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: Thursday, 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Friday, 10 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 9-11 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Previous winner: Greyson Sigg.

Points leader: Carl Yuan.

Last week: Robby Shelton won the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Notes: This is the first of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events in which the leading 25 players from a separate points list will earn PGA Tour cards. ... Players eligible for the event are those finishing between Nos. 126-200 in the FedEx Cup and Nos. 26-75 in the Korn Ferry Tour points list. Also eligible are nonmembers who finished the equivalent of top 200 in the FedEx Cup. With Bubba Watson re-signing to join LIV Golf, that allowed four players to meet that criteria. ... The top 25 on the points list all kept their position in the final regular-season event last week to earn PGA Tour cards for next season. ... The second finals event is the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Ohio, followed by the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Indiana. ... The field includes nearly 30 players who have won on the PGA Tour, including two who have played in the Ryder Cup (Vaughn Taylor, Jeff Overton).

Next week: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

LPGA Tour

Last week: Maja Stark won the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Next week: CP Women’s Canadian Open.

Race to CME Globe leader: Minjee Lee.

Other Tours

