Don't Look Now, But Xander Schauffele's Game Is Quietly Rounding Into Form

Skip to main content

Despite Late Stumble on Friday, Xander Schauffele Is Quietly Rounding Into Form

Schauffele is 1 under par at the halfway point at the Memorial, but his confidence and recent scores signal that the Olympic champion may be ready to win again soon.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Early Friday morning offered the most benign scoring conditions a player could hope to face at Muirfield Village: a gentle breeze, cool and sunny conditions, with the ground still damp from rain earlier this week. The Jack Nicklaus design was there for the taking.

Xander Schauffele, who played early on Friday, tried to take full advantage and did so for exactly three holes — a birdie run on holes 14-16 — to lift the Gold Medalist from the Tokyo Olympics to 2-under for the day and 4-under for the tournament, one shot out of the lead.

The natural aggressiveness that worked so well early in the round would cost him late, as a double-bogey 6 on his last hole, the par-4 9th, dropped him to 1 over for the round and 1 under at the halfway point of the tournament, six shots behind Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee at 7-under.

“I was 1-under going into the last and doubled it, but for the most part I think the wind made it tricky to get aggressive,” Schauffele said. “I probably should not have been so aggressive at the final pin, but if you shoot 4-under, it’s a pretty good round and you are going to fly up this leaderboard.”

Schauffele is still building off his remarkable performance at the AT&T Bryon Nelson last month in Dallas, where he was 3-over-par for the tournament through the first 21 holes and staring at a missed cut.

But the 28-year-old rallied back and went bogey-free over the next 51 holes while shooting 26 under par, including an 11-under 61 in the final round, to finish T5.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

After a T13 at the PGA Championship, Schauffele is back at a place he has had success, with a T14 in 2019, T13 in 2020 and last year a T11.

In his four previous appearances at the Memorial, Schauffele had always shot an under-par second round — until Friday.

“That's why it's so disappointing man, I feel like I am still playing really well,” Schauffele said. “I got too aggressive there. And I paid the price. And that's why this place is great.”

Schauffele points to what he calls a pattern change with his wedges as a spark for his latest hot streak. While not a swing change, the slight tweak was a more rotational and lateral move.

“It took me some time to try and get used to that sort of feeling,” Schauffele said. “And just like everything else out here, it sort of takes a few weeks and takes you know a good round to get confident and then you kind of move on.”

Schauffele is in a good position for the weekend. The leaders are within striking distance and the Friday afternoon weather should become a littler trickier. Six back seems comfortable for the San Diego State University product.

He also knows his game is in good shape, evidenced by not only his play at the Byron Nelson and the PGA Championship, but his first 36 holes here, where some better decision-making could have left him in a much better position.

“Yeah, it was stupid, you know, smack my head against the wall for a second, but then move on,” Schauffele said of his poor finish on Friday. “So, I feel like I'm kind of playing well enough. And greens are so nice and probably the fastest greens we've played on in quite some time with slope, so I've been enjoying that.”

Tags
terms:
Xander Schauffele2022 Memorial Tournament

Xander-Schauffele
News

Don't Look Now, But Xander Schauffele's Game Is Quietly Rounding Into Form

By Alex Miceli19 seconds ago
Dustin Johnson lines up a putt at the 2022 Masters Tournament.
News

Dustin Johnson's Decision to Play LIV Golf Event is Now the PGA Tour's Problem

By Michael Rosenberg1 hour ago
Commentary
Michelle Wie watches a drive at the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
News

Stepping Away at 32, Michelle Wie West Takes Pride in Her Resiliency

By David Droschak1 hour ago
Shop the latest golf tech for Dad this Father's Day on Morning Read's online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.
Shop

Shop Father's Day Golf Tech: Rangefinders, Watches and More

By Morning Read Staff1 hour ago
from-the-inbox-logo
News

Morning Read Mailbag: Talking Tiger, Broadcast Feedback, Major Collapses

By Morning Read Staff2 hours ago
golf-talk-america-article.jpg
News

Listen: Champions Tour Pro Says Players 'Watching and Waiting' for PGA Tour's Response to LIV Golf

By Frank Bassett and Timm Matthews3 hours ago
An array of Ecco BIOM H4
Gear

For Ecco, Comfort Is at Soul of Golf Shoe Design

By Ken Klavon7 hours ago
Mina Harigae watches a putt in the first round at the 2022 U.S. Women's Open.
News

Mina Harigae Leads U.S. Women's Open, Amateur Ingrid Lindblad Makes History

By Associated Press18 hours ago
Cameron Young watches a tee shot in the first round of the 2022 Memorial Tournament.
News

Cameron Young Continues to Have Hot Hand, Tied Early Atop the Memorial

By Associated Press19 hours ago