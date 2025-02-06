SI

Paige Spiranac Was Blocked by a Major Champion, but Willing to 'Make Amends'

Influencer Paige Spiranac would love to play a round with either Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson, but something likely needs to happen for Mickelson and Spiranac to tee it up together.

Paige Spiranac is blocked on social media by Phil Mickelson. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Paige Spiranac would love to tee it up with either Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson. 

“Phil Mickelson obviously would be such an interesting experience I feel like to play a round with him,” the golf influencer, who played collegiately at San Diego State, told SI’s Claudette Montana on Super Bowl Radio Row. 

One problem, though. 

“He needs to unblock me first for that to happen,” the 31-year-old said. 

Why did the six-time major champion block Spiranac?

“No one knows why,” she said. 

Well, except one person. 

“Phil knows,” Spiranac said. 

However, maybe 18 holes together can help smooth out their differences. 

“We can make amends and play some golf,” Spiranac said. 

