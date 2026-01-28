Patrick Reed Announces Stunning Return to PGA Tour

Patrick Reed, who left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf League four years ago, said Wednesday that he is returning to the Tour.

“After careful thought and consideration, my family and I have decided that I will no longer compete on the LIV Golf Tour,” Reed posted on social media.

“I am excited to announce that I am returning to the PGA Tour as a past champion member for the 2027 season and am eligible to begin competing in PGA Tour events later this year.”

I am excited to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR as a past champion member for the 2027 season and am eligible to begin competing in PGA TOUR…

Reed, 35, won last week in Dubai on the DP World Tour and told media that he did not yet have a contract for the 2026 LIV Golf season, which begins in two weeks in Saudi Arabia. But he said “we’re still finalizing the contract,” giving no indication that he wouldn’t play on the Saudi-backed circuit.

The 2018 Masters champion last played at LIV Golf’s team championship on Aug. 24, 2025, and the PGA Tour said that he would be eligible to return to Tour competition as a non-member on Aug. 25, 2026. Reed said he will continue to play on the DP World Tour as an honorary lifetime member.

Reed could perhaps take a top-50 career-money list exemption to play the Tour in 2026, as he is currently 40th in all-time money with $40,179,592. Vijay Singh used that exemption this year at age 62 and played in the season opener earlier this month at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Reed is the second player in a month to announce his departure from LIV Golf to return to the Tour. Brooks Koepka is playing in this week's Farmers Insurance Open, having been welcomed back to the Tour with open arms through a new "Returning Member Program" created for major champions since 2022 who play on LIV Golf. The other players eligible to return under that program are Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith, though none of them have indicated they'll accept the offer.

