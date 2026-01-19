Patrick Reed Says He’d Consider Returning to PGA Tour if Given a Chance

Calling the PGA Tour “the best tour” in the world, Patrick Reed said he’d consider a return if given the opportunity, but acknowledged that scenario is not in play for him given a hypothetical question.

Speaking to Golf Digest and the Telegraph at the Dubai Invitational where he was beginning a three-week Middle East start to the year on the DP World Tour, Reed said “Of course, if it were up to me, I’d play everywhere.”

The 2018 Masters champion was not afforded the opportunity given to Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Smith, major championship winners since the start of LIV Golf’s debut in 2022. They were named in a PGA Tour release as players who can now return to the PGA Tour, with stipulations.

Koepka had already made the decision to leave LIV Golf and had reapplied for PGA Tour membership, which was granted on Jan. 12. He will make his PGA Tour return next week at the Farmers Insurance Open.

“I'm already playing on three tours, why not add one more?” Reed joked to the reporters. “I always enjoyed my time out there on the PGA Tour. Let's be honest, out there, it's the best tour in the world. Look at what they've done in golf … I could see myself playing there at some point again. But right now, you just never know. Everything's so fluid.”

Reed still eligible for plenty of worldwide golf

In addition to the 14 LIV Golf events Reed played in 2025, he also competed in the four major championships, 10 DP World Tour events and four Asian Tour tournaments.

Reed is 44th in the Official World Golf Ranking, in the Masters as a past champion and all but assured of a spot in the PGA Championship. He will earn an exemption into the U.S. Open if he can stay in the top 100. He finished 26th Sunday at the Dubai Invitational.

He acknowledged he is not eligible for the Returning Member Program announced last week.

“Right now, it's not even a decision,” Reed said. “That was for ’22 and on winners. So, I definitely would have to think about it … if that number [came] down to 2018. Right now, it's hard to say really what we're going to do or anything like that. Right now, the biggest thing is trying to play some good golf these [two] weeks, not only to solidify myself out here on DP, but to have a good momentum going into the year.”

More Golf from Sports Illustrated