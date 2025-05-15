PGA Championship 2025: How Much Are Tickets to Quail Hollow?
With the 2025 Masters in the rearview (and Rory McIlroy's career grand slam finally official), it's time now for the second major of the year: the PGA Championship.
This spring, the event returns to the gorgeous Quail Hollow Club, with official play beginning Thursday, May 15, and running through Sunday, May 18. As of early Wednesday morning, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite (+425), per DraftKings Sportsbook, followed closely by McIlroy (+500), who could ride the momentum of his Masters victory to yet another title. Behind both are Bryson DeChambeau (+900), perhaps best positioned to pull off a win, Jon Rahm (+1800), and defending champion Xander Schauffele (+2200).
It's sure to be exciting, whether you're planning to watch at home or looking for a last-minute ticket to the course. But if that latter option is what you're after, how much would such an eleventh-hour pass cost?
Where is the 2025 PGA Championship?
The 2025 PGA Championship will be held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., which was the site of the major in 2017, as well.
Quail Hollow has also hosted the annual Wells Fargo Championship—rebranded this year as the Truist Championship—every year since 2003. But because the club is hosting the PGA Championship this year, the Truist moved to the Philadelphia Cricket Club, where it was held last week.
How Much Are Tickets to the 2025 PGA Championship?
Interested buyers can purchase last-minute tickets to the PGA Championship through SeatGeek, the event's official ticketing partner. Cost per ticket varies across days and price tiers.
At this stage, there are just two price tiers available: Championship+ and Club PGA Hospitality, with the latter being far more expensive. A ticket at that level offers fans access to a temperature-controlled, elevated venue with a food buffet, open bar, and indoor and outdoor seating options. A Championship+ ticket, meanwhile, is much cheaper and affords guests unlimited food and beverages at every concession stand throughout Quail Hollow.
For an in-depth look at the cost/availability of each tier on any given event day, see the chart below. An asterisk next to a number indicates a resale ticket.
Day
Championship+
Club PGA Hospitality
Thursday, May 15
$237
Unavailable.
Friday, May 16
From $324*
$7,200*
Saturday, May 17
From $381*
From $1,874*
Sunday, May 18
$282
Unavailable.
Another consideration — parking. If you'd like to park you car at Ballantyne Corporate Place and take a shuttle to and from Quail Hollow, passes can be purchased on SeatGeek, as well, for $19/day.
The first round begins Thursday, May 15, at 7 a.m. ET. For a more detailed list of start times per round/player, visit the PGA Championship website.