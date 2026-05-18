Aronimink Deserves to Get Another PGA Championship As Soon As Possible 

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — An Englishman won in Philadelphia, as Aaron Rai seized the 108th PGA Championship Sunday with a final-round 65 at Aronimink Golf Club.

The 100-year-old Donald Ross design gave up some low scores but overall proved very formidable for the game’s best players. When a single-digit under par score is a winner in pro golf nowadays (Rai won at 9-under 271), then the field has had a test.

But it took 64 years for the PGA Championship to return to Aronimink after Gary Player won in 1962—should another PGA be quicker in coming? That sounds like one last topic for the SI Golf team to ponder from the season’s second major, Fact or Fiction-style:

Aronimink deserves to host another PGA Championship as soon as possible.

Bob Harig, SI Golf Senior Writer : FACT. Who doesn't like a single-digit under par winner? The course befuddled the best in the world for the better part of four days. And while—yes—the pin placements might have been severe (sort of the defense in modern golf), it wasn't as if there wasn't some good scoring. There was a 63 and two 65s on Sunday. More than 20 players finished under par. A slew of players had a chance to win. And the Philly fans turned out. Bring it back.

Jeff Ritter, SI Golf Managing Director: FACT. Hey, it turns out an classic, old-time track can in fact stand up to the best players in today’s game. It was a grind, but it was fun. The PGA needs a few more courses in its rotation that have some character and charm to help build its identity, and Aronimink should be added to the mix.

Max Schreiber, SI Golf Contributor : FACT. Despite all the complaints by the players, the setup proved to be a true major championship test, especially after the last two PGAs. Perhaps the conditions allowed that, but the crowd showed up in full force and because of that, it appeared to be a great major venue. The next open slot on the PGA rotation is 2036. Hopefully, the 7,300-yard course isn't outdated by then.

John Schwarb, SI Golf Senior Editor : FACT. With the absurdity of doling out majors far into the future, the next available PGA isn’t until 2036, but the PGA of America should pencil in Aronimink now. Great venue, great fans and the weather variability was enjoyable in going from sweater temperatures to shorts in a four-day span. Not that we can know what to pack in 10 years but the mid-Atlantic sites seem to be ideal for May PGAs.

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