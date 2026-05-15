Michael Block Doesn’t Want This to Be His Last PGA Championship

On Thursday, golf fans wondered if it’d be another miracle showing for Michael Block at the 2026 PGA Championship. He made four birdies and finished with an even-par 70, just three strokes behind the leaders. Block became an overnight sensation when he made the cut at the 2023 PGA Championship and finished tied for 15th. It was inspiring to watch his dreams come true. He even made an ace that Sunday while playing alongside Rory McIlroy.

He’s missed the PGA Championship cut in each of the past two years, and it seems likely he’ll miss the cut again this time at Aronimink Golf Club, as he finished 5 over in Friday’s second round.

This was likely Block’s last time competing at the PGA Championship, as he’s turning 50 years old soon and will transition to senior golf. But immediately after his round, Block seemed to be holding onto hope that his PGA Championship experiences aren’t over yet.

“I have to be honest with you—there’s no way on God’s green earth this is my last one. No chance,” Block told Sirius XM’s Jason Sobel. “I will definitely qualify for one more, if not five more.”

Well, that's quite a confident answer. And, it’s a response that contrasts the statements Block made before the PGA Championship, in which he had seemed to accept that this would be his final PGA. Here’s what he told Skratch’s Alan Shipnuck.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” Block said when asked if it was his swan song. “I was actually surprised I made it again this year. After the PGA, I’m focused only on senior golf. I’m trying to get into some events. I’m going through qualifying for the Senior U.S. Open, the Senior Scottish Open already gave me an exemption, which was so nice of them. I’m trying to play in a handful of events but I don’t want my card.”

Maybe the excitement of playing relatively well on Thursday made Block reassess his future at the tournament. He was ready to say goodbye to his time at the PGA Championship, but now he would love more opportunities to play amongst the greats of the game.

How do club professionals qualify for the PGA Championship?

In order to qualify for the PGA Championship, a golfer must first be a Class A PGA of America member. The professionals then compete in section qualifiers for an opportunity to compete in the PGA Professional Championship. The club pros have to finish in the top-20 to earn an invite to the golf major. The golfers also must not have had 10 starts on the PGA Tour the year prior.

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