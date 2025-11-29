PGA Tour's FedEx Changes Had Serious Ramifications for 2026 Tour Cards
After changing the rule for what felt like the 100th time, the new FedEx Cup Playoff format is finally taking shape.
In previous years, the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings would retain their tour cards, and everyone else would either be exempt, conditional or lose their tour cards.
This year however, that number of fully safe players was cut down to 100. The remaining players ranked 101-125 move into two groups with conditional status, which essentially gives players the opportunity to play in PGA events, if players with full-cards decline.
In the 101-110 range, you hold your conditional status for the entire season. When spots open up, these guys are the first to take those spots.
Players in the 111-125 range have a conditional status that can be lost during the season. If any of the players in this range fall out of this range during the next season, they can lose their conditional status.
As for 126 and beyond, those players are forced to go to Q-School or back to the Korn Ferry Tour to re-earn a PGA Tour Card, as they no longer have status.
There is one exception for these players, however. Any player that didn’t finish in the top 100, but has previous exemptions for injuries, winning events or money earnings, can retain his PGA Tour card.
Who just made the cut? Who only survived with an exemption? Who’s heading back to Q School?
All of these questions and more are answered in the latest episode of the Dan’s Golf World Show.