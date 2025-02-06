Photos of LIV Riyadh Under the Lights Are Stunning
LIV Riyadh is underway and the league's first full round under the lights was a success.
Floodlights lit up the golf course while the Cleeks Golf Club's Adrian Meronk lit up the scoreboard, shooting an opening round 62 (-10).
LIV's biggest names also played well. Tyrell Hatton (-6), Dustin Johnson (-5), Cameron Smith (-5), Jon Rahm (-5) and Joaquin Niemann (-5) all are squarely in the mix heading into round two, forming an accomplished pack of chasers for Meronk.
Sebastian Munoz, who's in second place at -8, talked about one of the challenges of playing golf in the dark under the lights.
"The balls in the rough, they're a little more hidden than in the fairway, obviously. But no, I mean, I felt like we kept it under control. We hit a lot of greens, and we made a lot of putts, so really nice round," said the Colombian.
Munoz also concluded that the scoring conditions are just as easy at night as they are during the day.
"Yeah, I feel like the night, even the winds died down a little more, and if the temperature is nice, I feel like we kind of cruise."
Lee Westwood of Majesticks GC spoke about missing a handful of short putts.
"I missed five putts from inside six, seven feet, and it was mainly under-reading them, just 52-year-old eyes," said the Englishman. "I've got my reading glasses and am actually putting them on when I read the putts."
LIV Riyadh will continue under the lights for round two at 10 a.m. ET on Friday on FS2.