Photos of LIV Riyadh Under the Lights Are Stunning

LIV Golf opened its 2025 season under the lights at Riyadh Golf Club.

Matt Vincenzi

Riyadh Golf Course under the lights during the first round of LIV Riyadh.
LIV Riyadh is underway and the league's first full round under the lights was a success.

Floodlights lit up the golf course while the Cleeks Golf Club's Adrian Meronk lit up the scoreboard, shooting an opening round 62 (-10).

Adrian Meronk lines up a putt at LIV Riyadh.
LIV's biggest names also played well. Tyrell Hatton (-6), Dustin Johnson (-5), Cameron Smith (-5), Jon Rahm (-5) and Joaquin Niemann (-5) all are squarely in the mix heading into round two, forming an accomplished pack of chasers for Meronk.

Jon Rahm hits the opening tee shot at LIV Riyadh.
Sebastian Munoz, who's in second place at -8, talked about one of the challenges of playing golf in the dark under the lights.

"The balls in the rough, they're a little more hidden than in the fairway, obviously. But no, I mean, I felt like we kept it under control. We hit a lot of greens, and we made a lot of putts, so really nice round," said the Colombian.

Munoz also concluded that the scoring conditions are just as easy at night as they are during the day.

"Yeah, I feel like the night, even the winds died down a little more, and if the temperature is nice, I feel like we kind of cruise."

Lee Westwood of Majesticks GC spoke about missing a handful of short putts.

"I missed five putts from inside six, seven feet, and it was mainly under-reading them, just 52-year-old eyes," said the Englishman. "I've got my reading glasses and am actually putting them on when I read the putts."

Cam Smith lamenting a missed putt during the first round of LIV Riyadh.
LIV Riyadh will continue under the lights for round two at 10 a.m. ET on Friday on FS2.

Matt Vincenzi
MATT VINCENZI

Matt Vincenzi is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, he worked as a golf writer for GolfWRX and the Action Network. He is a graduate of Bridgewater State University and has been covering professional golf for five years.

