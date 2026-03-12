Players Championship Round 1 Live Updates: Scottie Scheffler Looking for Fast Start

The Players Championship kicks off Thursday at legendary TPC Sawgrass and the two biggest storylines heading into it involve the two best golfers in the world—Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Both are looking to become the first player in history to win the event three times. But they enter play with different types of questions about their current games. Scheffler has been a little off lately and will be looking to return to his dominant ways while McIlroy might not be able to play at all as he’s dealing with a back injury that has him as a game-time decision leading up to his first round tee time.

We’ll be live blogging the first round all day long. Hop on in and enjoy the ride.