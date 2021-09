Host Jay Delsing is a St. Louis native. So when the PGA Tour Champions rolled into Norwood Hills Country Club a few weeks back, Delsing was all in. He caddied there when he was younger and his playing partners were former UCLA teammates Steve Pate and Corey Pavin.

Then his week began to unravel, thanks to the shanks. Listen as Delsing tells of "the horror of my own personal golf journey." He's joined by caddy and co-host John Perles as they relive every professional golfer's nightmare.