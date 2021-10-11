    • October 11, 2021
    A Salute to Golf Innovators Herb Kohler, Mike Kaiser and More

    In this week's show, host Jay Delsing also remembers an epic round from 1985 with Johnny Miller and Hale Irwin.
    Author:

    This week host Jay Delsing remembers a "Tale from the Tour:" a Sunday round at Bay Hill in 1985 with Johnny Miller and Hale Irwin. Delsing also salutes the golf innovators: Herb Kohler, Michael Kaiser and Eli Callaway.

    Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Golf with Jay Delsing coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.  

    Herb Kohler

    Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
    Podcasts

