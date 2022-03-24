Skip to main content

'Course of Life' Talks LIV Golf and Visits with Influencer Mei Brennan

Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell look at last week's professional events and a busy upcoming week.
Course of Life Podcast

The weekend at Innisbrook resulted in a playoff and a repeat winner for the Valspar Championship. But hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell are most interested in the questionable fashion choice for one of the big stars who played the weekend.

A week late (and maybe a penny short?) was the official announcement for the LIV Golf Invitational series, featuring courses all around the world. But Alex really wants to know: who's playing?

On the Ladies European Tour, American Kelly Whaley recorded an incredible eight birdies in a row, proving once again that the ladies are just as exciting as the men.

The past week allowed Alex and Michael to play another D3 match from their respective corners of the world, and it sounds like they're going to need a rubber match to decide who's the best.

This weekend is a double dose of golf action, with the Corales Puntacana Championship and the always exciting WGC-Dell Match Play. Alex gives us a look at what to expect as he hits the course as a volunteer once again in Austin.

In "Tuned In," Michael is excited for new Mario Kart courses hitting the Switch, while Alex is keeping his eyes on the weather in central Texas.

This week's guest is a returning favorite, golf influencer Mei Brennan. Mei chats with Alex about how her internet pretense has exploded in the past two years since her last appearance on the podcast, and shares the creepiest asks in her DMs.

Tom Brady's retirement was short, and he's teasing everyone with who he's not posting workout videos with, especially those Patriot fans.

The Madness is real in March, and everyone's brackets are busted, but Michael is all in on Saint Peters.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex shares his obsession with Cheesecake Factory, and Michael attempts to recreate a childhood favorite.

By Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell
