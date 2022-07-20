Skip to main content

Davis Love III Shares Favorite St. Andrews Traditions, and Some Swing Tips

The Hall of Famer shares one specific tradition that he repeated on every visit to St. Andrews, in order to pay homage to the game he loves.

Davis Love III joins host Garrett Johnston to share some of his absolute favorite St. Andrews and British Open traditions.

"I just love the history of the Open Championship. But I loved playing over there (26 straight years) and I loved the tradition so I would go, a lot of times we'd all stay until Monday after to get back home," Love said. 

A favorite Open moment came to mind from Scotland while playing in his eighth Open in 1994.

"At Turnberry in 1994 when Nick Price won, I was in the clubhouse and Nick asked me to take a drink out of (the Claret Jug) and I said 'Nick this is going to be bad luck if I drink it' and he said 'no, no, no you have to drink it. You'll win yours.' Of course I never did but that's a jinx. To watch good friends like David Duval, Justin Leonard, and Darren Clarke win and have them say 'Champion Golfer for the Year,' I think that's one of the coolest lines."

There's a specific tradition when Love is in St. Andrews he won't soon overlook.

"When you go to St. Andrews, you go to Old Tom Morris' grave and my wife says 'didn't we come here last time we were here?' And I tell her 'yea, and the next time we come here we're going to do it again because it's just paying homage to the origins of the game and carrying on a tradition,'" Love said. "I just love to see literally kids that I knew in high school and college who are now winning major championships and I get to watch them do it."

Love also gets into how we weekend golfers can improve out games with helpful tips for driving, iron play, chipping, green reading and more. 

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Beyond the Clubhouse coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

