This Golf Pro-Turned-Social Media Star Is Now a CEO

Nobody in the history of sports has lived up to their literal name like Tisha Alyn, who lives by the message “all in” which happens to be the pronunciation of her last name.

Alyn grew up in a big family in Rockford, Illinois, before her parents moved the whole crew out to California, where Tisha could pursue golf.

Alyn has always been a great golfer. She got a full ride scholarship to Cal State Fullerton to play college golf, and she went on to win multiple mini tour events at a young age.

But somewhere along the way, she realized that there was more to golf than just winning tournaments and grinding on mini tours. When she was playing, she met Paige Spiranac, who has since blown up into one of the biggest social media personalities in the world, and a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

Spirinac actually convinced Alyn to launch her own social media accounts and the rest is history, Alyn eventually moved on from professional golf and dove full time into the social media world. She has millions of followers across platforms and has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world.

Although she seemingly made it to the mountaintop, she recently decided she wanted to do something more. And so came the launch of Alyn Golf.

After many years as a sponsored athlete, Alyn wanted to start her own brand to have more creative freedom. She now lives as a day-to-day CEO, “putting out fires,” but loving every second of it.

To hear more about Alyn Golf and Tisha’s new life as a CEO, tune into this interview from the Dan Evans Show. And catch up with past episodes at our home on SI Golf.

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