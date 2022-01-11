Hear From Actor, Musician and Golfer Johnny Dowers on 'Course of Life'

Join hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell to break down the crazy-low scores from Kapalua and talk golf with Dowers, best known as Detective Tim Cooper on FX's The Bridge.

How low can they go? Really, really low is the answer. Click the play button above to hear how hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell are in awe of the low scores put up at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and share their favorite moments from the tournament.

More highlights from this episode:

The LPGA made big noise to start the year off as well, raising the purse for the Women's US Open and putting some of the best courses possible on the list of future venues.

The PGA Tour stays in Hawaii for the Sony Open, where everyone who didn't win last year gets a chance to start their new year off in paradise.

In Tuned In, Michael is sharing a new board game that has quickly become a favorite in his house, while Alex is watching the popular "Don't Look Up" feature on Netflix.

This week's guest is Johnny Dowers, an actor, writer, and musician who shares with Alex his love of the game of golf, as well as what it means to be from the bayou.

The NFL season came to a close this weekend, and the playoff picture is set, but are Alex and Michael happy with where everyone ended up?