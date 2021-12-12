Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
The History of Harbour Town

In the latest episode of Ann Liguori's podcast, John Farrell, director of sports at Sea Pines Resort in Hilton Head, S.C., joins the show.
In the latest episode of Ann Liguori's podcast, John Farrell, director of sports at Sea Pines Resort in Hilton Head, S.C., talks about the history of Harbour Town Links; Pete Dye and Alice Dye's partnership; why the pros enjoy the course and playing in the RBC Heritage; tennis legend Stan Smith's association with the Resort and much more. 

Sea Pines ResortHarbour Town

