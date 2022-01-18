Listen: How Kevin Na Dropped the Mic on a Fringe Tour Pro

Skip to main content
How Kevin Na Dropped the Mic on a Fringe Tour Pro

'Course of Life' revisits the Kevin Na Twitter tussle and previews what's ahead this week when the LPGA Tour and DP World Tour return

The PGA Tour wrapped up its Hawaii swing with the Sony Open and a whole lot of birdies, once again, as Hideki Matsuyama stormed his way to victory Sunday.

But it was Kevin Na who left a lasting impression for his Twitter performance this week, starting off 2022 with a massive mic-drop moment.

More highlights from this episode:

  • On the LPGA Tour, following loads of good news in the past couple weeks, reality came crashing down as the Monday qualifiers got less good.
  • The DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, returns to action this weekend with the likes of Colin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy.

  • The PGA Tour heads back to the mainland for the American Express, which features a loaded field and a return to La Quinta Resort.
  • In Tuned In, Michael finally gets himself a TV antenna, while Alex is all in on the return of Joe Millionaire.
  • This week's guest is Natalie Cabo, who blasted to stardom on the Netflix series, "Twenty Somethings: Austin." Alex chats with Natalie about growing up in Florida, filming the show in his town of Austin, and her plans for the future.
  • The NFL weekend included some marquee matchups to start the playoffs, as well as an embarrassing effort by Alex's favorite Patriots.
  • But Alex and Michael are both pumped for the return of their alma mater Quinnipiac Bobcats to No. 1 in the college hockey polls.
  • And as the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex has found his new favorite vegetable with brussels sprouts, while Michael is cheating with some s'mores babka.
