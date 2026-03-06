Inside the Magic of Riviera, and the Car Brand That Sponsors It

Every title sponsor talks about “the experience.” Most of them mean upgraded tickets, a hospitality buildout and a lot of signage.

Riviera during the Genesis Invitational feels different for a simpler reason. The week runs like it was designed end-to-end and then refined so all the finest details can shine. This year’s event was no exception.

That was the theme when Genesis North America COO Ted Mengiste sat down with Dan Evans at Riviera for a new episode of the Dan Evans Show. Mengiste framed Genesis’ approach less as branding and more as an operating philosophy. The focus is on how the week feels for players, caddies, staff and everyone moving through the venue.

Mengiste traced that mindset to Korean hospitality and the concept of son-nim, often translated as “honored guest.” In practice, he said, it means anticipating needs before anyone has to ask and creating comfort that leads to peace of mind.

That idea becomes most apparent with how star guests are treated. Caddies, in particular, tend to be the first to spot what is real and what is performative because they live the grind of a tournament week. They walk long hours, solve problems on the fly and help players manage the mental load of competition.

Mengiste pointed to quality of life support for caddies that is not standard across the Tour. That includes recovery options after demanding days, places to reset between loops and practical touches that acknowledge what the job actually is.

“We try to think of everything they might need to make them feel comfortable,” Mengiste said. “Because when you are comfortable and you have peace of mind, you are going to perform at your best.”

In a sport built on routine and nervous systems, that is not fluff—it’s infrastructure. Riviera will always carry its own weight, but Genesis’ edge, Mengiste suggested, is making the week feel intentional in ways the people closest to the work immediately notice.

The full conversation with Mengiste is available on the Dan Evans Show. And catch up on previous episodes on SI Golf.

More Golf from Sports Illustrated