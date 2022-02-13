Inside 'The Happiest Place on Turf'

Skip to main content
Inside Walt Disney World Golf, 'The  Happiest Place on Turf'

This year Walt Disney World Turns 50, and in this episode host Ann Liguori meets to members of Disney Golf's executive team to recap some of the history of the site's old PGA Tour stop.

This year Walt Disney World and Walt Disney World Golf celebrate its 50th anniversary. In this episode host Ann Liguori meets Alex Forsyth, VP of sales and marketing at WDW Golf, and Bruce Gerlander, general manager of WDW Golf, to talk about the "happiest place on turf." They share highlights of the golf properties and the history of the PGA Tour stop that used to be played there.

Hit the play button above, and look for more new episodes coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network. 

Walt Disney World Golf

Feb 12, 2022