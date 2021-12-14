Listen: Is Kevin Na Due for a Big Year in 2022?

Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Is Kevin Na Due for a Big Year in 2022?

'Course of Life' hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell consider what's next for Na — the undisputed king of walking in putts — and preview Tiger and Charlie at the PNC Championship.
Author:
and

It was a fun weekend in Florida at the QBE Shootout, where perennial podcast favorite Kevin Na teamed with Jason Kokrak to come from behind and win. And as usual, hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell ask if 2022 will finally be Kevin Na's year.

And while we may have thought that was the final event of the year, there's more. Tiger will play with son Charlie in the PNC Championship. And, of course, the guys will be ready to over analyze his performance along with the rest of the golf world.

More highlights from this week's episode:

  • In Tuned In, Michael is still turning to his Nintendo Switch, where he's beating his wife in her childhood favorites. Meanwhile Alex is watching Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," a musical that Alex's wife has never seen before.
  • This week's guest is Evan Michael, an actor who has turned into a meme thanks to his time on Holey Moley, and shares what it was like being on tour for two years for a childhood favorite show.
  • College football enters its silly bowl season, and Michael can barely read his notes when the teams are this obscure.
  • As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Michael is enjoying the last of the cookies from a Holiday cookie swap, while Alex is gearing up for a food tour around his alma mater.
Course Of Life Podcast

Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

