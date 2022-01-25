Listen: 'Course of Life' Solves the Harris English, Hudson Swafford Mystery

Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell discuss the PGA Tour's doppelgangers and welcome PGA professional and inventor Martin Chuck

Hit the play button above to listen to The Course of Life break down another week of low scores, this time at The American Express, where Jon Rahm was not pleased with the course's easy layout. Regardless of the layout, hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell struggle to tell who won this week, Harris English or Hudson Swafford.

The LPGA Tour kicked off the season with a pro-am event in Orlando, where Danielle Kang returned to form to earn a win after a winless 2021.

Across the pond on the DP World Tour, Michael is ecstatic at the video of Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, and Collin Morikawa struggling to hit a 1-yard fairway. But Alex is just excited to see Thomas Pieters back in the winners circle.

The PGA Merchandise Show is finally here this week, and Alex can't wait to share everything he'll see and do in Orlando.

The PGA Tour moves this week's event a day earlier, which means Torrey Pines will host the favorite Farmers Insurance Open starting on Wednesday with a loaded field including favorite Rahm.

In Tuned In, Michael is breaking out another new game from Christmas, this one including cats and blankets, while Alex is watching an infamous movie from the late-90s.

This week's guest is a golf coach star on social media, and an inventor who makes some great training aids. Martin Chuck chats with Alex on his time growing up in Canada, teaching in Arizona, and the importance of avoiding the chicken wing.

The NFL did not disappoint this weekend, and Alex and Michael are ready for some fresh blood in the Super Bowl.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is ready to start having bread again, while Michael never stopped having some sweets.