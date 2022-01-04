Listen: The Perfect Pick to Win at Kapalua and 2022 Golf Resolutions

'Course of Life' hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell look ahead to the first tournament of the year, which seems to be drawing more big names than in previous seasons.

Click the play button above to listen to 'Course of Life' with hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell as the PGA Tour starts up again in Hawaii with the sometimes-not-that-great Sentry Tournament of Champions, which seems to be getting better and better names every year.

With the new year comes new golf resolutions, and Michael and Alex share their hopes for their games for 2022.

More highlights from this episode:

It's a new year, but there still were some major headlines from 2021 to cover, including the return of Tiger Woods at the PNC Championship. But while Alex and Michael marvel at Tiger's performance, Alex is really interested in John Daly.

To cap off the year in typical fashion, Phil Mickelson jumped the gun and bragged about his big PIP win.

In Tuned In, Michael is finally getting in on The Witcher bandwagon, while Alex is binging a new reality show based in Austin.

This week's guest has been spotted at many European Tour events with a large boom microphone in her hands, but connected with Alex because of her love of the New England Patriots. Steff Higgins joins the podcast to talk about working the sidelines during golf and football.

The college football championship is right around the corner, and features, once again, the usual duo. Will they ever fix a broken system? Alex and Michael discuss, and share their admiration at a past guest being all over the TV, and an infamous athlete whose career may finally be coming to a close.