NBA Star Corey Kispert Is Serious About His Golf Game

While he was working his way to becoming an NBA star, Corey Kispert of the Atlanta Hawks was also working on his game in another sport.

At Gonzaga University, Kispert spent much of his free time playing golf. Golf had always been a part of his life up until that point, but once college hit, his game broke open.

Kispert went from a few rounds a year to a four-times-per-week golfer in the Pacific Northwest.

This took his golf game to a new level. He went from using golf as an excuse to hang with friends, to being genuinely competitive in the sport.

The Hawks forward has yet to receive the invite to the American Century golf tournament, the crown jewel of athlete-celebrity golf tournaments, but he claims to be one of the best golfers in the NBA.

He points to Steph Curry as a player who has developed an impressive golf game, and says the fact he is also the greatest shooter of all time might also help the hype around his golf.

Kispert was traded from the Wizards to the Hawks this year in the Trae Young deal, and he finds that may be good news for his golf game. Now in a warmer climate full time, Kispert has plenty of great courses to pick from, and finds himself closer to the greatest course on the planet, Augusta National.

List to the full interview above, and check out SI Golf for the full archive of the Dan Evans Show.

More Golf from Sports Illustrated