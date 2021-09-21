Phil Mickelson Said the Perfect Thing to Keegan Bradley on the First Tee at Medinah

Steve 'Pepsi' Hale joins the 'Under the Strap' podcast to talk Ryder Cup, including what Phil Mickelson told then-rookie Keegan Bradley to calm his nerves in 2012.

In this ‘Under the Strap’ podcast, John Rathouz welcomes fellow caddie, Steve “Pepsi” Hale. Hale currently caddies for Tour winner Richy Werenski, but spent several years with Keegan Bradley in a partnership that included a win in the 2011 PGA Championship, as well as trips to the Ryder Cup in 2012 and 2014.

Hale chats about memorable moments from his Ryder Cup experiences and looks ahead to how things could unfold this week at Whistling Straits.

Press the play button below to listen. 'Pepsi' tells the Phil/Keegan story beginning at about 3:11.