Recapping Wild Weekend at TPC Scottsdale, Including New Star Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala stole hearts, Charley Hoffman stole headlines, and the hosts also include a couple of interviews from the floor of the PGA Merchandise Show.

It was an incredible weekend in Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open, with two hole-in-ones at the raucous 16th hole, Sahith Theegala, a rookie who stole our heats, and playoff golf to decide the whole shebang. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell break down all of it.

Charley Hoffman took center stage early in the weekend for taking a jab at the PGA Tour via Instagram, which makes one wonder if he might be of the 17 players who supposedly are jumping ship to go play in Greg Norman's new Saudi Tour.

Alex and Michael share their own rounds from the past week, and how they played against each other using the new D3 Golf App.

The PGA Tour heads to Riviera CC for the Genesis Invitational, which includes all the big names.

In Tuned In, it's still all about the Winter Olympics for Michael, while Alex is watching a new comedy on Fox.

This week's guest is Jeff Ritter, editorial director of The Morning Read. Jeff caught up with Alex on the floor of the PGA Merchandise Show, and he talks about the Morning Read, Tiger's future, and analyzes some of Alex's new ideas for the podcast.

Alex also had the chance to chat with instructor Ben Pellicani at the Merchandise Show, and he shares some clips of Ben teaching young kids with smartphones. They also discuss how COVID-19 has been good for the game.

In case you live under a rock, the Super Bowl was this weekend, and Alex breaks down his favorite prop-bets from the Big Game.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Michael enjoyed a phenomenal NY style breakfast sandwich this weekend, while Alex finished up Valentine's Day dinner with a butter cake from Maggiano's.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of the Course of Life coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.