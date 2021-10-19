Red-Hot Champions Tour Pro Steve Alker Joins the Under the Strap Podcast

The New Zealander turned 50 in July, Monday-qualified for the Boeing Classic in August and has finished in the top 10 in six of his first seven starts on the senior circuit.

Hit the play button above to hear John Rathouz welcome PGA Tour Champions pro Steve Alker. The just-turned-50 New Zealander has finished inside the top 10 in six of his first seven starts. Rathouz talks to him about his journeyman career, the grind of Monday qualifiers, having a solid caddie and his exciting new career on the PGA Tour Champions.