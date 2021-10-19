    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
    Search
    Publish date:

    Red-Hot Champions Tour Pro Steve Alker Joins the Under the Strap Podcast

    The New Zealander turned 50 in July, Monday-qualified for the Boeing Classic in August and has finished in the top 10 in six of his first seven starts on the senior circuit.
    Author:

    Hit the play button above to hear John Rathouz welcome PGA Tour Champions pro Steve Alker. The just-turned-50 New Zealander has finished inside the top 10 in six of his first seven starts. Rathouz talks to him about his journeyman career, the grind of Monday qualifiers, having a solid caddie and his exciting new career on the PGA Tour Champions.

    Under The Strap
    Under the Strap

    Red-Hot Champions Tour Pro Steve Alker Joins the Under the Strap Podcast

    1 minute ago
    Tiger Woods and Hideki Matsuyama at the 2017 Hero World Challenge.
    News

    Tiger Woods Announces Field for 2021 Hero World Challenge

    17 minutes ago
    Sloan
    News

    Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and a Sleeper Pick for the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship

    1 hour ago
    Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
    News

    Logic Prevails in Phil Mickelson Rules Interpretation

    21 hours ago
    The Columbia Spectator's coverage of the 1895 golf event.
    News

    Yale and Columbia Throwback Match Celebrates the Birth of College Golf

    3 hours ago
    She Talks Birdie - Article.jpg
    Instruction

    Want to Eliminate Pressure to Play Great? Narrow Your Focus

    Oct 18, 2021
    Rory McIlroy plays the 2021 CJ Cup on the way to his 20th PGA Tour victory.
    News

    Rory McIlroy Wins CJ Cup in Las Vegas for 20th Career PGA Tour Victory

    Oct 17, 2021
    hideki-matsuyama-2021-masters-champion
    News

    Here Is Everyone In the 2022 Masters Field, So Far

    Oct 17, 2021
    hideki-matsuyama-dustin-johnson-2021-masters
    News

    2022 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

    Oct 17, 2021