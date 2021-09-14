September 14, 2021
Should Team USA Be Favored in the Ryder Cup?

Course of Life hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell are ready to bet big on Padraig Harrington's European team.
Author:
and
Course of Life

Join hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell right here for their first episode of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season:

Some more highlights from this episode:

  • Steve Stricker made his captain's picks for the Ryder Cup. Alex and Michael didn't get a call to let them know they weren't getting picked. But regardless, this new U.S. Team doesn't appear to have the makings of being victorious over a loaded European Team.
  • The new 2021-2022 PGA Tour season kicks off this weekend in Napa Valley, where Jon Rahm is getting one last tune up before the Ryder Cup.
  • In Tuned In, Alex is flashing back to the 1990's and the Monika Lewinsky scandal, while Michael is listening to a new Australian podcast about the British stealing your country's historical artifacts.
  • Former Big Break contestant Don Donatello chats with Alex about life on the Golf Channel reality show, plus his new life as a caddy on the PGA Tour.
  • Football season is in full swing, as Alex's college football cards start to fill out, but the podcast's favorite NFL teams are not doing too well, and Michael's Yankees are falling hard.
  • But as the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is getting ready for passed appetizers at weddings, and Michael is gloating about his bountiful kitchen this weekend.
American Ryder Cup TeamEuropean Ryder Cup TeamRyder Cup

