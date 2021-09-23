Sports Illustrated Writer Discusses Her First Ryder Cup, and Why U.S. Will Win

Stephanie Apstein talks about life on the baseball beat, impressions from her first Ryder Cup and more.

Host Ann Liguori is joined by Sports Illustrated senior writer Stephanie Apstein, who is taking a pause from her usual gig on the Major League Baseball beat to cover this year's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Apstein discusses the atmosphere at Whistling Straits, the fall-out from a story she broke in 2019 about sexual harassment in the front office of the Houston Astros, and her thoughts on how golfers handle the team concept while playing such an individual sport. She also has some thoughts on Brooks Koepka's independent attitude.

Apstein's pick to win the Ryder Cup: USA

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more podcasts from the Ryder Cup coming this weekend to the Morning Read Podcast Network.