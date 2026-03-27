The Super Bowl Champion Who Turned Down Augusta National
Patriots legend and two-time Super Bowl champion David Andrews accomplished just about everything a player dreams of on the football field.
He spent most of his career with the New England Patriots, and he’s one of those players who will never have to buy a beer in the Boston area. The city loves champions and Andrews is one of them. A true local legend.
But Andrews has one regret, and it has nothing to do with football. It comes from the golf course.
Now retired, Andrews has become a golf addict. He got fitted for clubs, plays multiple times a week, and tries to improve his swing the right way. Listen to him talk about the game, and his game in particular, and it’s clear he plans to play for the rest of his life.
But before retiring from the NFL, he wasn’t particularly interested in the game.
Growing up in Georgia, Andrews had plenty of ties to the state and often attended the Masters as a kid. At one point during his NFL career, he received an invitation to play Augusta National.
For most people, that would be an automatic yes.
But not for Andrews.
He knew golf game at the time was not strong, and he didn’t want to disrespect the course. So he declined, telling the person who invited him that he didn’t play golf.
Now, as Andrews looks back on that moment, he says he deeply regrets passing up the opportunity. While it was respectful of him to be honest as a potential Augusta guest, he now looks back and said he thinks, “What an idiot.”
To hear more about Andrews’ legendary NFL career and his newfound love for the game of golf, watch his interview on The Dan Evans Show. And catch up with past episodes on SI Golf.
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Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.