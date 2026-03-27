The Super Bowl Champion Who Turned Down Augusta National

Patriots legend and two-time Super Bowl champion David Andrews accomplished just about everything a player dreams of on the football field.

He spent most of his career with the New England Patriots, and he’s one of those players who will never have to buy a beer in the Boston area. The city loves champions and Andrews is one of them. A true local legend.

But Andrews has one regret, and it has nothing to do with football. It comes from the golf course.

Now retired, Andrews has become a golf addict. He got fitted for clubs, plays multiple times a week, and tries to improve his swing the right way. Listen to him talk about the game, and his game in particular, and it’s clear he plans to play for the rest of his life.

But before retiring from the NFL, he wasn’t particularly interested in the game.

Growing up in Georgia, Andrews had plenty of ties to the state and often attended the Masters as a kid. At one point during his NFL career, he received an invitation to play Augusta National.

For most people, that would be an automatic yes.

But not for Andrews.

He knew golf game at the time was not strong, and he didn’t want to disrespect the course. So he declined, telling the person who invited him that he didn’t play golf.

Now, as Andrews looks back on that moment, he says he deeply regrets passing up the opportunity. While it was respectful of him to be honest as a potential Augusta guest, he now looks back and said he thinks, “What an idiot.”

To hear more about Andrews’ legendary NFL career and his newfound love for the game of golf, watch his interview on The Dan Evans Show. And catch up with past episodes on SI Golf.

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