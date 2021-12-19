Listen: Tennis Legend Stan Smith Joins Sports Innerview

Skip to main content
Tennis Legend Stan Smith Joins Sports Innerview

Ann Liguori talks tennis and golf with Smith, a former world No. 1 player and the namesake of one of the world's best-known shoes.
Author:

Click the play button above to hear Ann catch up with tennis legend/golf enthusiast Stan Smith. Highlights from this episode include:

  • Stan on his 50 years at Sea Island Resort on Hilton Head Island
  • How pro tennis has changed from his playing days, 

  • The similarities and differences of tennis and golf, 
  • His top memories from the RBC Heritage pro-ams he's played in
  • His work as trustee on the Board of the PGA Tour event
  • The phenomenal success of his Stan Smith Adidas shoe

