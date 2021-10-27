Listen: The Biggest Single Change in Professional Golf in the Last 20 Years

    • October 27, 2021
    The Biggest Single Change in Professional Golf in the Last 20 Years

    Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr. discuss the marriage between professional golf and gambling and pay tribute to the amazing Bernhard Langer this week 'In The Grill Room'
    Author:

    Click the play button above to hear Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr. talk about the acceptance of gambling on pro tours in the latest episode of 'In the Grill Room.'

    Other highlights from this week include discussions of the amazing Bernhard Langer and the USGA's rule changes that will allow amateurs to cover expenses without losing their amateur status. 

