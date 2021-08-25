The BMW Championship, Previewed On the Grill Room
Hear Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr. preview the BMW Championship and recap Tony Finau's victory at the Northern Trust Open.
Everyone knew it was only a matter of time before Tony Finau started to win regularly on the PGA Tour. It seems like that time may be now after his impressive victory at The Northern Trust. Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr. discuss his winning performance, wonder if Phil Mickelson will be a Ryder Cup captain's pick and preview the BMW Championship. Listen here: